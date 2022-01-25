Area sees largest single-day case spike of entire pandemic

CADILLAC — More than 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported within District Health Department No. 10 last week — in a single day.
According to data provided by the health department, 618 new cases were reported on Jan. 22, which exceeds the previous single-day high point of 548 cases reported on Nov. 12, 2021.
A similar high point was seen in Wexford County, which had 80 cases on Jan. 22; the next highest single-day total was 62 on Nov. 12.
The spike in cases on Nov. 12 was partially due to a delay in COVID-19 test results. While a similar delay was reported recently for PCR tests performed in this area, it was unknown at press time if that had anything to do with the spike in cases on Jan. 22.
Over the last four weeks, the seven-day average number of cases per day has increased steadily, from 116 four weeks ago, to 165 three weeks ago, to 233 two weeks ago, to 288 last week.
DHD No. 10 last week also announced the first cases of the omicron variant in Wexford County, although public health officials believe the variant has been here for some time and now is the dominant strain of the virus, usurping delta.
Officials also believe the omicron variant is responsible for rising test positivity rates throughout the state.
The good news, at least for the time being, is that hospitalizations seem to have leveled off with omicron, although it remains to be seen for how long.
On Monday, there were eight patients hospitalized with COVID at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which is up slightly from last week.
Outbreaks among students were reported at two local school districts last week — Manton Consolidated Schools, with three cases, and Lake City Area Schools, with four.
Since last week, two counties in the area have reported additional deaths from COVID — one in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 79 in Wexford, 42 in Missaukee, 29 in Lake, and 66 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 216.
