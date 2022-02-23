As cases continue to decline, Munson preparing to shift out of Pandemic Level Red

CADILLAC — Good news is on the horizon.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has been in Pandemic Level Red since the beginning of last November. Around that time, the hospital was starting to see positivity rates rising to 20% and above, which is one of the thresholds they used when making the decision to enter Level Red for the first time in the hospital system’s history.
During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said positivity rates dropped under 20% this week for the first time since they made the decision to enter Level Red: the 14-day positivity average in this region was 17.2%.
“It’s certainly the direction we’d like to be going,” Nefcy said.
With rates falling below 20% and hospitalizations also on the decline, Nefcy anticipates they’ll be able to drop down to Pandemic Level Orange in the next couple of days.
Dianne Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, added that they’re in the process of “finalizing operational concerns” related to the shift to Level Orange and will release information to the public once it happens.
Assuming case rates continue in a downward direction, Nefcy expects they’ll be able to quickly shift to Level Yellow following the shift to Level Orange.
With each shift to a lower level, the hospital will be able to relax additional restrictions and policies put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Also on Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 announced they’ve entered the post-surge recovery phase of the pandemic and along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, are updating their masking guidance.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes in a press release issued by the department. “However, with the downward trends in cases, and our increased access to masks, vaccines, testing, and treatment, it is time to begin the recovery phase.”
According to the press release, MDHHS recommends that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, practice universal masking when in high-risk, congregate settings such as long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, corrections facilities, and health care facilities. It is also important that individuals wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. School districts and organizations are encouraged to continue to consider their local conditions when determining their masking policies.
At this time, universal masking is still recommended in all school settings. This will continue to be the recommendation of the health department until the amount of COVID-19 in the area decreases further.
“We can confidently say at this point, that those who are up to date on their COVID vaccines and boosters, as well as wearing a high-quality mask, are well protected from COVID-19 infection, regardless of what others around them choose to do,” said DHD No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse. “We are now at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual and parents to decide. Those that wish to be fully protected from COVID-19 illness and its complications are encouraged to continue to mask in public and get vaccinated or boosted.”
Morse added during the virtual press conference that case counts in this region still are about 10 times higher than they’d like to see them before lifting their general recommendation to mask up for personal protection in high transmission areas.
