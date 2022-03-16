As cases continue to drop, area counties deemed by CDC to have 'low' community risk level

CADILLAC — The remaining vestiges of the pandemic are steadily disappearing in area counties.
This week, District Health Department No. 10 announced that due to declining COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, they no longer would be posting a weekly update on pandemic statistics for area counties, and will be referring people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, for such information.
Also, the CDC recently downgraded area counties to “low” community risk level, which means that the only precautionary steps recommended by the agency are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
Counties immediately to the north, east and west of the area, including Manistee, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Kalkaska counties, remain in “medium” community risk level; in “medium” level, precautionary steps recommended by the agency include talking to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Until recently, all counties in the area were in the “high” community risk level; in “high” level, all people are advised to wear a mask indoors in public.
From Monday of last week to this Monday, three area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were six in Wexford, two in Osceola and one in Missaukee. Lake County reported no new cases during that period.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there are a total of 36 COVID-19 patients, which is as low as it was last summer before the delta wave.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 59 in Missaukee, 36 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 268 deaths. According to state data, there are additional probable deaths in area counties, including 10 in Wexford, one in Osceola, three in Lake and 14 in Missaukee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.