As second half of school year begins, districts deal with influx of sick students, staff

Local districts have noted a significant uptick in the number of sick students and staff members since the beginning of the second half of the school year.
One district, Evart Public Schools, announced it would be closing soon to get a handle on the increase in COVID-related absences, as well as those from other illnesses.
“Evart Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 14,” Superintendent Shirley Howard wrote in a letter to the community. “Monday was already scheduled as a Professional Development Day for staff, so there is no school for students on this day.
“Students and staff will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the current guidelines regarding quarantining for both a COVID positive test, as well as being a close contact to someone who has tested positive.
“I am hoping that the four days will give everyone a chance to recuperate and also help stop the spread of the virus. We do want to get students back to school as quickly as possible while still maintaining the safety of all students. Looking forward to seeing more healthy students and staff on Tuesday.”
According to the district’s website, there currently are six elementary students, two middle school students, 18 high school students and three staff members with COVID-19.
Lake City and McBain Schools also are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“As January picked up, over the last week and a half our numbers here have begun to increase,” Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said.
As of this week, Hejnal said they have seen 31 confirmed cases, and around 70 students and staff members have been quarantined. Based on the symptoms and how quickly they present themselves, he said he believes they are dealing with the omicron variant. While they are still sending people home into isolation and quarantine, Hejnal said they are allowing people to return sooner, as long as they’re not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, thanks to new Centers for Disease Control and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
In McBain, Superintendent Scott Akom said his district has seen a similar increase in cases.
“We are seeing an uptick in cases, but that’s to be expected coming back from winter break,” Akom said.
For his district, Akom said the increase is similar to what they’ve seen before with COVID-19. He also said the spike mirrors what they typically see with the flu when students would return from break. However, compared to the student body, Akom said the percentage of COVID-19 cases is still fairly low.
Despite the case increases, Hejnal said his district doesn’t plan to change their face covering mandates.
“Lake City Area School’s policy with regards to face coverings continues to be the same as the plan that was adopted at the beginning of the year,” Hejnal said. “Which is a strong recommendation, not a mandate.”
During a virtual press conference earlier this week, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said the latest COVID-19 surge has produced a significant number of pediatric hospitalizations throughout the state.
According to data collected by the Michigan Hospital Association, the number of pediatric hospitalizations has more than doubled in the last two weeks, producing about 70% more seriously sick young people than during the peak of the spring surge.
Nefcy said the spike in cases among young people is connected to the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.
While the omicron variant isn’t more virulent than other forms of the virus, due to its contagiousness, more people have been coming into contact with the virus, invariably leading to more sickness and pediatric hospitalizations, Nefcy said.
The overall number of new COVID cases spiked in the region last week, due to the arrival of omicron and people gathering for the holidays during the end of December, Nefcy said.
According to District Health Department No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell, there was an 32.4% increase in cases when comparing the most recent seven days to the seven days previous. There also was a decrease in deaths (57.1%) during the same period.
Hospitalizations tend to follow increases in overall case numbers, Nefcy said, meaning that in coming weeks, the number of hospitalizations probably will rise in this area, including among young people.
“This is a lagging number,” Nefcy said. “So as our cases continued to go up, we would expect this to be higher, as well.”
While area health departments and school districts have decided not to implement mask mandates for students and staff, DHD No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse it’s never been more important for people to mask up indoors, since the omicron variant replicates in the upper airway, which means more of the virus is expelled through coughs and breathing than the previous coronavirus forms.
Getting kids vaccinated is another step that parents can take to protect them against the virus, although Morse recently noted that vaccinations among 5-11 year olds have slowed significantly; with only 13.7% of that age group vaccinated in this area so far, Morse said the slowdown is very disappointing.
Nationwide, the percentage isn’t much better: as of Tuesday, just over 17% were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots became available to the age group.
Vaccinations among the elementary school set surged after the shots were introduced in the fall, but the numbers have crept up slowly since then, and omicron’s explosive spread appears to have had little effect.
The low rates are “very disturbing,’’ said Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director for the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “It’s just amazing.”
Parents who hesitate “are taking an enormous risk and continuing to fuel the pandemic,’’ Murphy said.
Hospitalizations of children under 18 with COVID-19 in the U.S. have climbed to their highest levels on record in the past few weeks. Many have other conditions made worse by COVID-19, though many aren’t sick enough to require intensive care.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
