CADILLAC — As much as we’d all like to have moved on from the horror of 2020, COVID-19 remained one of the biggest news topics of 2021.
The year started with cases slowing down and vaccination efforts starting to pick up speed. The arrival of the B.1.1.7 variant in the spring spurred a second major surge in the area, before things settled back down again for the summer months. By late summer, the delta variant was detected in Northern Michigan, and within a matter of days, the third surge had begun. As the end of 2021 nears, fears of yet anther variant — omicron — have been mounting. All during that time, as case numbers fluctuated due to a combination of factors, public health agencies and health care organizations continually adjusted their operational models, policies and recommendations.
Over the last 12 months, the Cadillac News has written hundreds of stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the area. Here are some of the highlights of that coverage.
Jan. 5
Missaukee County had one of the area’s three COVID-19 deaths over the New Year holiday and weekend. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County is now nine. The other two COVID-19 deaths in the newspaper’s coverage area were both in Wexford County. The pandemic total number of deaths in the county now sits at 18. That’s tied with Osceola County for first place. Osceola County has had 18 COVID-19 deaths.
A team from CVS vaccinated “well over 100” Samaritas residents and staff members on Monday. Two more vaccine clinics for staffers and residents will happen in the ensuing weeks. The vaccine is administered in two doses several weeks apart. The next clinic will offer a second dose to the people who were vaccinated on Monday and a first dose to people who didn’t get vaccinated. The third clinic will offer those people their second dose later on.
Jan. 7
A lot more people can get the COVID-19 vaccine a lot sooner than was previously planned. District Health Department No. 10 shut down the department’s COVID hotline on Wednesday as calls flooded in. The health department is still in phase 1A of vaccine deployment. But on Wednesday, the Whitmer administration announced changes to the next phase, Phase 1B, which will begin as early as Jan. 11. People who can get vaccinated in Phase 1B now include those age 65 and up and schoolteachers.
Jan. 9
District Health Department No. 10 said Friday a vaccine shortage means the department can’t schedule any more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the time being. “Unfortunately, the state was unable to supply the number of doses we ordered, which requires us to make adjustments to our vaccine clinics,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “We understand this disruption may cause frustration, but please know we are doing everything we can to deliver the vaccine as soon as the supply is accessible.”
Jan. 14
Faced with the prospect of having to weather at least two additional weeks of a statewide dine-in ban, desperation is growing among beleaguered restaurant workers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday the epidemic order continues to temporarily pause indoor dining in bars and restaurants, but they can continue to offer outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery.
Jan. 18
A COVID-19 outbreak at Autumnwood of McBain has seen dozens of staff and residents of the nursing home infected. Two people, both residents, have died during the outbreak, according to a recent update from the state of Michigan. State data shows 25 residents have gotten sick recently, and another 25 staff members have also been sick recently. Added to previous cases at Autumnwood, 36 staff members have been sick.
Feb. 6
The coronavirus positivity rate for the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area appears to be dropping once again. If the trend holds through the weekend, it will be the fourth-straight week of dropping positivity rates. According to Cadillac News calculations, on Friday the positivity rate for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 6 appeared to be 7%. Rates have been dropping since the week ending Jan. 9, when the positivity rate was 13.7%.
Due to an increase in COVID-19-related absences and the lack of staff available to teach in the middle school, Pine River students in grades 4-7 will continue with intermittent learning next week.
March 3
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which recently received authorization for emergency use in the United States, is expected to arrive in Northern Michigan this week. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the United States. The other two are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both of those require two doses, have stringent cooling requirements and use MRNA technology.
March 10
In terms of raw numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Cadillac News coverage area had a light day. But the trend, of late, has been for cases to climb upward. “We have seen a slow but steady increase in the numbers in North Michigan here over the last week or so,‘ said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief of medicine. “We are currently at a 4.2% positivity rate, and have 196 cases per 100,000 which is up from last week.”
March 18
Three more people were hospitalized Wednesday in Cadillac, bringing the total number to 11, according to health department data. At the peak of the second wave, District Health Department No. 10 data showed there were about 20 people hospitalized and positive for the SARS-COV-2 virus. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cadillac were this high was Dec. 21, 2020, according to the DHD No. 10 data dashboard.
March 20
On Monday, adults living in District Health Department No. 10’s jurisdiction will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of profession or health status. The health department made the announcement on Friday. The announcement follows the state’s loosening of vaccination restrictions. Though the local health department took about a week to announce details of how the department planned to respond to the state’s latest guidelines, DHD No. 10’s eligibility criteria is now looser than the state’s.
March 25
As Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, the local health department on Wednesday called out Wexford County in particular for rapidly climbing cases. Of the 16 COVID-19 deaths recorded Wednesday in Michigan, two were in the Cadillac News coverage area; Missaukee and Wexford counties each had one COVID-19 death recorded on Wednesday. It was Wexford County’s 22nd COVID-19 death and Missaukee County’s 12th.
March 27
The B.1.1.7 variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus isn’t believed to be more deadly than the original virus, but it is believed to be more contagious. More people will get sick if the variant starts circulating more widely. With more people getting sick, more hospitalizations and deaths are likely even without an increase in the deadliness of the virus. Now District Health Department No. 10 is announcing that four out of the department’s 10 counties have confirmed COVID-19 B.1.1.7 cases. The cases were identified through routine active surveillance by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which found five cases in Kalkaska, one in Mecosta, one in Missaukee and one in Wexford.
March 29
Munson Healthcare is limiting visitor access to Munson Healthcare facilities effective today due to a spike in community spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and because more residents with the virus are requiring hospital care in Northern Michigan. According to a Munson press release, the number of patients with the pandemic virus who have been hospitalized has doubled during the past two weeks.
April 7
The B.1.1.7 variant is believed to be behind many of the area’s COVID-19 outbreaks, District Health Department No. 10’s medical director said Tuesday. “The pattern we have seen is just ... it’s like someone dropped a powder keg of COVID off in a location,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse during a Munson Healthcare-hosted press conference Tuesday. Though there have been just 12 confirmed B.1.1.7 cases in Wexford County the true number is certainly much higher.
April 10
Hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan is unquestionably a hotspot of COVID-19 cases, Munson Healthcare on Friday elaborated. “Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates are at an all-time high in northern Michigan,” Munson said via the system’s regular COVID-19 newsletter. “This latest surge is largely driven by highly contagious variants and a spread among young and middle-aged adults who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, more than 55% of hospitalized patients statewide are under 60 years old. Please consider this another reminder to ACT responsibly. Take every available step to help keep you and your loved ones safe.”
April 16
One Munson infectious disease physician says the current COVID-19 surge in the region is “as bad as it’s ever been.” “This thing is raging right now, and that’s for a couple of reasons,” said Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease physician for Munson Healthcare. The number one reason is the spread of SARS-COV-2 variants in Michigan; the state has the second-highest number of variants in the U.S., with the B.1.1.7—otherwise known as the United Kingdom variant—dominating in Michigan, Ledtke said. A state monitoring program tests a small percentage of cases for variants. “We don’t actually know how widespread this is but we suspect that it’s very widespread,” Ledtke said. Then when restrictions loosened in March, the combination between the widespread variant and more socializing indoors led to an active surge in Michigan, Ledtke said.
April 27
The local COVID-19 positivity rate is dropping though still well-above the community spread threshold. That means new cases are still being recorded in local counties, and deaths also climbed over the weekend. Vaccination is climbing as mass vaccination clinics have been getting underway and continue to be scheduled. District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday that the department would resume using the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson; use of the vaccine was temporarily halted over concerns about the vaccine’s tie to blood clots.
April 29
Though the area’s positivity rate is starting to drop following this spring’s surge in cases, hospitalizations remain high and deaths have followed. Wexford County’s 32nd COVID-19 death was recorded Wednesday, while Osceola County’s death toll rose to 26.
May 11
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55% of eligible Michiganders have received COVID-19 vaccination. That means the state has met the “Vacc to normal‘ benchmark to re-open in-person work across all industries.
May 14
In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. While the CDC’s announcement was welcomed, one local health official said it won’t change their guidance — at least not right away.
Providers should begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-15 years old as part of their regular immunization schedules, according to a recent recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
May 20
As vaccination efforts continue and positivity rates fall in local counties, some counties are ahead of others; locally, data shows Osceola County has a lower percentage of people initiating vaccination. Within the Cadillac News coverage area, Lake, Missaukee and Wexford County have vaccine initiation rates at 40% or more, while Osceola County is under 40% for both initiation and completion.
May 25
Outdoor capacity limits will be a thing of the past and work-from-home policies are no longer required. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced updates to the state’s epidemic orders on Monday. On June 1, the state will be eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity.
June 4
For the first time since Oct. 24, 2020, Wexford County’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.2%, just a hair above the state’s 3% benchmark. The news comes as District Health Department No. 10 announced that the department has administered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the department’s 10-county jurisdiction, which overlaps with three Cadillac News counties (Wexford, Missaukee and Lake).
June 8
The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5% in all four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. State data suggests it’s the first time all four counties have simultaneously been below 5% since October 2020. The 5% threshold is used by the World Health Organization as an indicator that positivity rates (the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19) is “too high.”
July 7
Only six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northern Michigan over the long holiday weekend. Dr. Christine Nefcy, Chief Medical Officer for Munson Healthcare, said the 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in Northern Michigan has dropped to under 1%. This is great news but as Nefcy and others cautioned during a virtual press conference held Tuesday, with the delta variant of the coronavirus making its way through the U.S., we’re not out of the woods quite yet.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District No. 10 Health Department, said based on recent survey results, of the 30% of the population that still has not received a vaccination for any number of reasons, around 30% have indicated they’ll never receive one under any circumstances. “We’re working against a group that can’t be convinced,” Morse said. “You can only do so well with those limitations.”
July 20
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Northern Michigan and local public health officials say it’s likely there are additional cases in this area. According to a health department press release, an individual with a history of international travel was recently identified as having the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Crawford County as of July 19. The individual reported having one dose of a two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine and was tested for COVID-19 on July 5.
July 30
Three cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant have been detected in Missaukee County and public health officials assume there are additional cases in other local counties, as well.
Aug. 3
Not since the end of spring has the average COVID-19 daily case count been so high in this region. The number of new cases has been inching up in this area for several weeks. According to data published by the health department on Monday, the region has had an average of 13.4 new cases of COVID every day from July 27 to Aug. 2. The week prior, the average daily case count was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.
Aug. 17
Wexford County reported its first two cases of the delta variant on Monday. A couple of weeks earlier, three cases of the variant were reported in Missaukee County. As of Monday, Lake and Osceola counties still hadn’t reported any delta cases.
Aug. 19
U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.
Aug. 24
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
Aug. 27
A startling number was released by District Health Department No. 10 regarding the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 — 436. That number is the percentage increase in COVID-19 cases the health department has experienced over the last two months in its 10-county region. As of Aug. 24, the health department also reported an average positivity rate of 11.2%.
Sept. 1
Employees of Munson Healthcare hospitals are experiencing a “perfect storm” of factors this summer that have made their already-tough jobs that much more difficult. Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said staff are “very stressed” right now in the midst of a third COVID surge, weeks after it appeared as though light was visible at the end of the pandemic tunnel. “They’ve been dealing with this a long time,” Nefcy said. “So they’re disheartened by what we’re seeing now.”
Sept. 2
Fearing that the current COVID-19 surge could lead to a fourth wave later this year, medical leaders from 21 hospital systems in Michigan signed an open letter to residents pleading with some urgency for people to get vaccinated. Leaders from both local hospital systems — Christine Nefcy and Joseph Santangelo from Munson, and Joshua Kooistra and Shawn Ulreich from Spectrum — signed the letter.
Sept. 9
As a result of increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and the increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health announced Wednesday they were revising their visitor policies.
Reed City Area Public Schools will be closed Thursday through Sunday so staff can get an idea why so many students and staff have been absent lately and if it’s related to COVID-19.
Sept. 22
Another school in Osceola County has had to close temporarily in order to get a handle on absences caused by the increasing number of positive COVID cases among students and staff. Evart Public Schools on Monday announced they would closing early on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility of going to virtual learning, if necessary.
Oct. 8
Three schools in Osceola County have had to close their doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reed City Area Public Schools, Evart Public Schools and now Marion Public Schools all have made similar announcements since the beginning of the school year.
Oct. 13
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said during a press conference Tuesday that the third wave continues to gain momentum and shows no signs of slowing down. Increasing numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations continue to strain hospital staff members, who already are busy this time of year dealing with other types of patients, including those sick with respiratory syncytial virus, which they’ve been seeing more of lately.
Oct. 27
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, which cover Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, said during a virtual press conference Tuesday that approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds could have a “tremendous impact” on the pandemic’s severity in Northern Michigan.
Nov. 9
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the region, Munson Healthcare is activating protocols for Pandemic Response Level Red for the first time in the organization’s history. According to a Munson press release, positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to steadily increase while Northern Michigan’s positivity rate is even higher than the state’s overall. Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Christine Nefcy said Pandemic Level Red indicates that the current COVID-19 positivity rate across Northern Michigan communities is putting the health system at risk of overcapacity.
Nov. 17
Health care systems within Region 6, which includes Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital in Osceola County, on Wednesday pleaded with the public to take steps to control the spread of COVID. “The health care systems within Region 6 are at a tipping point — our individual and collective resources are being overwhelmed, and we need our communities’ help to get back on track,” wrote Jerry Evans, medical director of the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition in a press release.
Nov. 30
Never in the history of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital have operations been as strained as they are right now. Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer for the hospital, said he was confident making this statement based on the number of patients they’re currently treating for COVID-19 and the impact this has had on the facility. As of Monday, 26 patients were listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Cadillac hospital, which is more patients than at any time in the pandemic so far, with 20 during the peak of the first wave in 2020 being the next highest daily total.
Dec. 2
The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in Northern Michigan as the delta variant surges through the population and consternation mounts about the new omicron variant, which was recently detected in the U.S. All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 65 in Wexford, 31 in Missaukee, 24 in Lake, and 50 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 170.
Dec. 22
COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates have fallen in recent weeks, providing some relief for exhausted hospital staff members. That respite is believed to be short lived, however, once omicron usurps delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in Northern Michigan. “We’re expecting the current downward trend to go right back up again,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare during a virtual press conference Tuesday.
The average COVID positivity rate over the last week in the Munson Healthcare system dropped to 16.7%, which is lower than the previous several weeks but still high enough to warrant Pandemic Level Red status at the hospital, Nefcy said. As of Tuesday, 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which is down from a peak of 26 at the end of November.
