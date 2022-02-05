CADILLAC — Residents of area counties now have the opportunity to obtain free KN95 masks from the local health departments.
District Health Department No. 10, which serves Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, announced Wednesday that they have received a limited supply of KN95 masks from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and have begun the distribution process to local residents.
According to a DHD No. 10 press release, the health department is now distributing KN95 masks, three per person, at all 10 of their offices. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. DHD No. 10 will continue to order additional masks from MDHHS as needed but may run out of stock periodically.
“Now that KN95 masks are available to the public in each of DHD No. 10’s offices, we encourage residents to stop by during regular office hours to pick some up,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “Please know that supplies are limited and are only made available from MDHHS. It is possible we could run out and we ask for your patience and understanding. Wearing a mask indoors, in public places, is a very important step in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”
For information about where your nearest DHD No. 10 office is located, please visit www.dhd10.org/clinic-locations/.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which serves Osceola County, also announced this week it has free adult KN95 masks available for community members to pick up at their local branch office.
Mask pick-up times will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. KN95 masks will be given on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
“As COVID-19 continues to surge with the presence of the highly contagious omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” reads a CMDHD press release.
“Masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, three-layered disposable masks or KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the mask correctly: having it secured over the nose and mouth and snugly fitting without gaps. KN95 masks are similar to, but should not be confused with, N95 masks that are intended for health care workers who are engaged as part of their work in higher-risk settings.”
Free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.
