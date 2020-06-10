Cadillac News interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The Cadillac News interviewed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer via Zoom on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Cadillac News: Do you anticipate offering any additional guidance for the organizers of some of these summer festivals that haven't been canceled yet, specifically outdoor venues?
Gov. Whitmer: We anticipate that as we continue to watch our numbers that we will be able to authorize bigger gatherings to happen, especially outside.
But it's still going to be important that we are aggressively pursuing these CDC best practices.
I would anticipate that in the coming weeks there will be additional steps forward and that would include these larger congregations of people. But the organizers really need to be nimble.
They need to be brushing up on best practices, and they need to be ready to enforce them if they get the opportunity to move forward with a lot of these events.
Cadillac News: What does enforcement look like?
Gov. Whitmer: If it is a venue that people are entering into although it's outdoors, keeping the attendance to what is a safe number, to sanitizing places that the venue guests would all be using, like the bathrooms. Ensuring that they don't get above capacity limits for safe protocols and that people are wearing masks, that's what that's what it could look like.
Cadillac News: Not necessarily somebody with a whistle going around being like, "you guys are standing too close!"
Gov. Whitmer (laughing): No, but that's tempting.
Cadillac News: You gonna come to Cadillac for the Governor's Breakfast this fall?
Gov. Whitmer: I would love to! I think that all of the things that I appreciated about what is a part of, my opportunities and duties as governor, I've missed some of these things that usually happen earlier in the year. So hopefully we will be able to do that.