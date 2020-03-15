CADILLAC — Cadillac area libraries will be added to growing list of closings and cancellations since the first reports of positive cases of COVID-19 in Michiganders started last week.
The decision to close the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, as well as the Manton, Mesick and Buckley branches were announced Sunday afternoon. Although the branch locations were closed effective Saturday, the Cadillac library is scheduled to be closed at noon on March 16. All four library locations are currently scheduled to reopen on April 6. The libraries already are not open on Sundays.
In a press release from the library, it stated the situation will be reassessed at a later date to determine if the libraries can reopen or if the closure needs to continue.
Once closed, the facilities will not be available to the public, physical books and materials will not be available for check out and all library programs and events are canceled during this time. Due dates for physical materials will be extended automatically and no overdue fines will be generated during this period, according to the press release.
While the library’s physical space and materials will not be available, its online collections are still up and running. Residents and landowners in Wexford County can apply for a library card online at www.cadillaclibrary.org, according to the press release. Wifi access in the library’s parking lot will be available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Library staff will continue library programming and community engagement through social media and online platforms, the press release said.
"This is a fluid situation and we learn more every day about the effects of coronavirus and what measures community agencies should take. Services may be adjusted accordingly. The health and safety of library staff, patrons, and community members is the top priority during this unprecedented time and we thank everyone," library director Tracy Logan-Walker said via the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.