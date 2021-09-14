CADILLAC — The cancellation for the second year in a row of Cadillac’s Craft Beer Festival is a disappointment for many but it also may turn into an opportunity, as organizers hope to introduce a new fall promotion in lieu of the popular event.
With well over 100 volunteers necessary to put on the festival, organizers made the decision some time ago to not hold this year’s event.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin said the process of planning the festival is quite extensive.
“There’s so much involved behind the scenes,” said Morin, who added that the event is organized primarily by the Downtown Cadillac Association. “The coordination of all those details starts a month or two after the day it is held.”
The Cadillac Craft Beer Festival has existed in one form or another since 2010. The festival invites craft beer producers from around the state and right here in Cadillac to set up booths and sell their products in the city park. Hundreds of people have showed up to previous years’ events, which also included food vendors, live music and games.
With last year’s event canceled due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, Morin said the base of volunteers just wasn’t there to make the festival happen this year.
Lyndsey Westdorp, one of the event organizers, said they hope to bring the festival back next year and are looking for volunteers to help out.
In the meantime, Morin said they are working on a promotion to showcase establishments in the Cadillac area that sell craft beers.
Morin said the promotion will be called something along the lines of a “craft beer trail,” where each day of the week they’ll highlight a different establishment, such as Coyote Crossing, Long Road Distillers, Willow Market and Meats, and others in the area that sell craft beverages.
Westdorp said they hope to have the promotion and branding details ironed out soon and introduce it sometime in October.
Anyone interested in volunteering for next year’s festival can sign up at cadillaccraftbeerfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.