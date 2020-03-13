• Chartwells will be providing lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the JH/HS bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Lunch will be served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break.
• The vehicle line for food pickup will start on Chestnut Street at the Junior High/High School bus loop.
• There will be two lines. Vehicles can use either line as all meals are the same.
• Current day lunch and next day breakfast will be offered for all children age 18 and under for free and for disabled adults ages 18 to 26. All others are $3 for lunch and $2 for breakfast.
• Meals will be picked up at the front of the line.
• Please have a total count of kid lunches you need for the current day of pickup ready to provide to the foodservice staff. You will receive a matching number of breakfast meals.
• Meals will be given to you through your vehicle window much like a local restaurant drive-through system.
• You do not need to bring children with you to receive meals.
• Please exit the bus loop after you receive your meals.
• Please remember to remain patient as you flow through the line.
• For the safety of staff and volunteers, please remain in your vehicle at all times while in the food pick up line. Walk-ups will not be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.