CAPS looking for input regarding device, internet access via survey

CADILLAC — With the first week of mandatory school shutdown nearly complete, Cadillac Area Public Schools is asking families to fill out a needs survey.
While the district has been busy making sure its students and students from other surrounding districts and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District have food during the shutdown, the survey is not about that.
Instead, the district is asking its families if they need either a device, internet access or both. The survey was sent out Wednesday via email to families and can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwSKrU9GAPEiHkUDPL7bJSGvnF_QIcRv8tqYGnkQM4w8xX1Q/viewform.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the survey is trying to determine what types of supports would be needed if the shutdown is extended past the current April 6 reopening date.
"Delivering instruction and educational resources to our students virtually is an option we are exploring," she said. "We will continue to evaluate our resources and options in the event the closure is extended."
While the survey is looking at the need for devices and internet access, things continued regarding food distribution Wednesday. On the third day of food distribution, Chartwells Senior Director of Dining Services for CAPS Gennie Knapp said 912 lunches and 800 breakfasts were distributed Wednesday. On Tuesday, 1,800 total meals were distributed and 933 on Monday bringing the three day total to 4,445 meals.
Last Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. Last Friday, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that will span from March 16-April 5. The top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity.
Beginning Monday, Chartwells provided lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups are not be permitted.
Meals are to be served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break. For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
