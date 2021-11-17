CADILLAC — New COVID-19 case numbers jumped massively last week within District Health Department No. 10.
Average case numbers per day leading up to Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 appeared to have leveled out compared to previous weeks. The average number of daily cases from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8 was 115; the week prior, it was 115; and the week prior to that, it was 109.
Two days last week — Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 — saw 548 and 327 cases, respectively. As a result of those spikes, average case numbers per day during the seven-day period jumped to 280.
According to the health department, the spike in case numbers was the result of a lab processing delay reported on Wednesday. While additional details about the delay were not available on Tuesday, health department officials say the issue has been resolved.
Hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital hovered between 14 and 15 patients every day last week.
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Nov. 8, Wexford County had the highest case positivity rate in the area, at 26.7%. Missaukee’s rate was 17% and Lake’s was 14.3%. The district-wide positivity average was 18.8%, which is an increase of more than 2% compared to the previous week.
Jennifer Morse, medical director with DHD No. 10, said during a virtual press conference last week that the high case positivity rate in the area is an indication that there likely are a lot more people out there with COVID symptoms who aren’t getting tested.
Powell reported last week that DHD No. 10 is no longer able to supply Antigen Test Kits as of this month.
“Agencies now need to order directly from the state site,” Powell wrote in a weekly update on regional COVID cases. “Please know that there is a delay in obtaining kits due to the shortages across the state/country. The state is asking that agencies order a month’s supply at a time. They will also be prioritizing distribution based on highest risk settings.”
Since last Monday, area counties reported 10 additional deaths from COVID — four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, one in Lake County and four in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 54 in Wexford, 28 in Missaukee, 20 in Lake, and 47 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 149.
No new clusters of COVID cases were reported among area school districts last week but ongoing clusters were noted at Reed City High School, which has seven cases among students and staff; Reed City Junior High School, which has 13 cases among students and staff; Lincoln Elementary School, which has 14 cases among students and staff; Mackinaw Trail Middle School, which has six cases among students; Mesick High School, which has five cases among students; and Northview Adventist School in Cadillac, which has two cases among pre-school students and staff.
DHD No. 10 also reported on Monday that there were 51 probable cases of COVID in Wexford County since last week. Wexford County leads all counties within DHD No. 10 in probable cases, with 648.
As of Monday, 50% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 55.7% in Lake County, 46.9% in Missaukee County and 43.4% in Osceola County. Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties now are calculating 5-11 year olds as among those eligible to be vaccinated.
