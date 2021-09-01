CADILLAC — Employees of Munson Healthcare hospitals are experiencing a “perfect storm” of factors this summer that have made their already-tough jobs that much more difficult.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said staff are “very stressed” right now in the midst of a third COVID surge, weeks after it appeared as though light was visible at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
“They’ve been dealing with this a long time,” Nefcy said. “So they’re disheartened by what we’re seeing now.”
Nefcy said summertime always is their busiest time of year, and with the hospital system a little short-staffed as it is, the third surge has put yet another burden on the staff.
“It’s definitely impacting the hospital system,” Nefcy said.
In anticipation of further upticks in the number of COVID-related hospitalizations, Nefcy said some of their facilities have made adjustments to their critical care capacities and staff levels. She said they’ve also made some changes to their policies regarding elective procedures to free up more resources for COVID care.
At this time, Nefcy said they’re doing fine in terms of supplies, including personal protective equipment, ventilators, oxygen and most other items, although one of the medications used for COVID treatment recently has come to be in short supply.
“We’re monitoring that situation closely,” Nefcy said.
Of particular concern in coming weeks is an expected spike in pediatric hospitalizations, Nefcy said, especially in areas where school districts haven’t mandated mask usage among staff and students.
Nefcy added that compared to this time last year, they’ve seen an increase in the number of young people sick with other forms of respiratory illnesses besides COVID.
Last year, viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial weren’t able to spread as freely because students were required to wear masks, Nefcy said.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said there are around 100 scientific studies that have definitively shown mask usage to be effective in slowing the spread of respiratory illnesses. She said even the use of cloth masks has been shown to be beneficial in this regard.
Many public health agencies and groups have come out in support of resuming indoor mask usage, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan State Medical Society.
“Doing so will help slow the spread of the delta variant, prevent further outbreaks, keep schools open, and ultimately, save lives,” said Dr. Pino Colone, president of the Michigan State Medical Society. “Put simply, it’s the right thing to do.”
In light of recent developments, Dr. Lisa Peacock, health officer for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said they’ve issued a public health order mandating mask usage in their schools.
In DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, which collectively cover Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, Morse said they have not issued a similar type of order and are permitting schools to develop their own mask policies.
As the delta variant continues to spread throughout the population of Northern Michigan, Nefcy said they’ve seen more and more “breakthrough” cases of illness among vaccinated individuals.
While these cases are being reported more frequently, Nefcy said it’s important to keep in mind that unvaccinated people still comprise about 90% of hospitalizations from COVID. Stated another way, Nefcy said those who are unvaccinated are five times more likely to get sick from exposure to the coronavirus and about 30 times more likely to be hospitalized from it compared to vaccinated individuals.
In summing up the information presented by Nefcy, Munson chief marketing and communications officer Dianne Michalek said while getting vaccinated may not necessarily prevent someone from getting COVID, it likely will keep them out of the hospital due to serious illness or complications.
Questions have arisen recently about why the vaccination benchmark has been increased; previously, it was at least 70% of the population. Nefcy said since the delta variant is much more contagious than the “native” coronavirus, the threshold had to be increased. An example of this is the measles virus, which is so contagious that the population vaccination rate to control its spread had to be 95%.
In Northern Michigan, the case positivity rate has climbed significantly in the last several weeks, and currently sits at a two-week average of 9.4%. While vaccination rates continue creep up slowly in the region, they remain low relative to the level public health officials say is necessary to slow the spread.
Currently, there are five people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
