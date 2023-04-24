CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Wednesday that it will be closing its COVID-19 testing clinics until further notice due to minimal usage.
According to a health department press release, clinics will be closed beginning Wednesday April 26.
“While the testing sites may be closing, COVID-19 is not going away,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “It is important that residents continue to take precaution if they have been exposed or are feeling sick. To support our residents, DHD No. 10 offers COVID-19 at-home testing kits as an additional measure to help keep the infection rates down.”
DHD No. 10 will continue to supply COVID-19 at-home tests. COVID-19 test kits are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high.
When arriving at DHD No. 10 for your COVID-19 at-home testing kits, please do not enter the lobby if you have been exposed or are sick. Please call your local DHD No. 10 office and someone will bring the testing kits to your vehicle.
For those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, you may also be able to schedule a vaccine with a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
During the last seven-day period, there were three new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, one in Osceola, two in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling eight cases, which is two less than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as the week prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, four patients were reported as of Wednesday.
No local counties saw an increase in deaths from the disease last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 115 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 56 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 299 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.