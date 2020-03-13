CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac reminded residents Friday afternoon that phone and online services are available.
The reminder came as the city urged people to remain calm amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as people adjust to school and other cancellations.
"It is critical that we remain calm in order to be sure our resources are used in the most effective way to prevent, prepare for and treat any cases of Coronavirus in our community," the city said Friday.
The city provided links to federal, state and local health resources.
"The most up-to-date information and guidance can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or the World Health Organization website. Additionally, the State of Michigan and our District Health Department #10 has information and guidance as well," the city said.
The following is taken from the city's press release:
To ask the city questions, call (231) 775-0181 during office hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise posted.
Problems like missed trash, potholes, code violations and more can be reported through Cadillac’s Fix-It Reporting System.
Need to Pay a Bill, drop off paperwork or even pay a parking ticket? Utility Billing - Online payments. 3% convenience fee for credit card payments or $2.00 echeck fee will be charged. If you are unable to access a computer, you can Pay by Phone at 1-888-891-6064. (Same convenience fees apply as mentioned above).
Utility Billing/ Event Paperwork/Parking Tickets, etc. -
We have a convenient secure drive through Drop Box that is in our parking lot at 200 N. Lake Street. This Drop Box is checked twice a daily, payments can be dropped into that box for processing.
Remember, we can all do our part to prevent the spread of this virus along with the flu and other common colds by wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20-seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer. Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Avoiding contact with people who are sick. Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.