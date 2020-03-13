FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS

•  11 a.m. March 14 located in Sears at 5841 50th Ave.

• 4 p.m. March 19located in Luther at 1003 N. State St.

• 2 p.m. March 26 at the Family Life Center/Living Light Church located at 7700 West Blue Road.

FREE FOOD PANTRIES

• Cadillac Revival Center 231-775-2662.

• Family Life Center/Living Light Church 231-839-2244

• King’s Storehouse (First Baptist Church) 231-775-5629

• Lifehouse Assembly of God 231-775-7858

• Love INC 231-779-1888

• Salvation Army 231-775-7131

• Wexford Missaukee DHHS 231-779-4500

CADILLAC AREA SURPLUS FOOD

• Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency 231-775-9781

• Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council 231-775-7299

OTHERS RESOURCES:

• Manton Residents – Family Care Network 231-824-9130

• Missaukee Residents – Cooperative Ministries 231-893-4485

• Osceola/Mecosta Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency 231-796-4664

• Charter Spectrum will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. 