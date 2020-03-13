FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS
• 11 a.m. March 14 located in Sears at 5841 50th Ave.
• 4 p.m. March 19located in Luther at 1003 N. State St.
• 2 p.m. March 26 at the Family Life Center/Living Light Church located at 7700 West Blue Road.
FREE FOOD PANTRIES
• Cadillac Revival Center 231-775-2662.
• Family Life Center/Living Light Church 231-839-2244
• King’s Storehouse (First Baptist Church) 231-775-5629
• Lifehouse Assembly of God 231-775-7858
• Love INC 231-779-1888
• Salvation Army 231-775-7131
• Wexford Missaukee DHHS 231-779-4500
CADILLAC AREA SURPLUS FOOD
• Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency 231-775-9781
• Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council 231-775-7299
OTHERS RESOURCES:
• Manton Residents – Family Care Network 231-824-9130
• Missaukee Residents – Cooperative Ministries 231-893-4485
• Osceola/Mecosta Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency 231-796-4664
• Charter Spectrum will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
