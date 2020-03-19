LANSING, MICH. The count of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today includes results from commercial and clinical labs who recently began providing COVID-19 testing. These results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 336.
“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”
MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).
|County
|Cases
|Bay
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Detroit Ciity
|75
|Eaton
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Ingham
|6
|Isabella
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|7
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Macomb
|55
|Midland
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|105
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|St. Clair
|4
|Washtenaw
|14
|Wayne
|44
|Not Reported
|10
Total
336
