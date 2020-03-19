LANSING, MICH.  The count of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today includes results from commercial and clinical labs who recently began providing COVID-19 testing. These results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 336.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”

MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).  

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCases
  Bay1
  Charlevoix1
  Clinton1
  Detroit Ciity75
  Eaton2
  Genesee1
  Ingham6
  Isabella1
  Jackson1
  Kent7
  Leelanau1
  Livingston1
  Macomb55
  Midland1
  Monroe2
  Montcalm1
  Oakland105
  Otsego1
  Ottawa1
  St. Clair4
  Washtenaw14
  Wayne44
  Not Reported10

  Total

336