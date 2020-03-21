Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.
Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|1
|Berrien
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|2
|Detroit City
|248
|3
|Eaton
|2
|Genesee
|7
|Ingham
|11
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|21
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|6
|Macomb
|101
|Midland
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|229
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|2
|Saginaw
|1
|St. Clair
|7
|Tuscola
|1
|Washtenaw
|29
|Wayne
|101
|1
|Wexford
|1
|Out of State
|1
Total
787
|5
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51%
|Female
|49%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|2%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|15%
|40 to 49 years
|20%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|10%
|80+ years
|6%
