Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Barry1 
  Bay1 
  Berrien2 
  Calhoun1 
  Charlevoix1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton2 
  Detroit City2483
  Eaton2 
  Genesee7 
  Ingham11 
  Jackson1 
  Kent21 
  Leelanau1 
  Livingston6 
  Macomb101 
  Midland3 
  Monroe3 
  Montcalm1 
  Oakland2291
  Otsego1 
  Ottawa2 
  Saginaw1 
  St. Clair7 
  Tuscola1 
  Washtenaw29 
  Wayne1011
  Wexford1 
  Out of State1 

  Total

787

5

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male51%
  Female49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years2%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years15%
  40 to 49 years20%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years19%
  70 to 79 years10%
  80+ years6%