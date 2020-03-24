City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|52%
|Female
|48%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|8%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|21%
|70 to 79 years
|13%
|80+ years
|7%
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|1
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|2
|Berrien
|8
|Calhoun
|4
|Charlevoix
|3
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|5
|Detroit City
|563
|8
|Eaton
|3
|Emmet
|2
|Genesee
|34
|Gladwin
|2
|Grand Traverse
|3
|Hillsdale
|1
|Ingham
|15
|Isabella
|2
|Jackson
|6
|Kalamazoo
|3
|Kalkaska
|1
|Kent
|31
|1
|Lapeer
|1
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|13
|Macomb
|225
|3
|Manistee
|1
|Midland
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montcalm
|1
|Muskegon
|3
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|428
|4
|Otsego
|5
|Ottawa
|15
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|8
|St. Clair
|8
|Tuscola
|1
|Washtenaw
|50
|3
|Wayne
|310
|5
|Wexford
|1
|Out of State
|6
|Not Reported
|2
Total
1,791
|24
