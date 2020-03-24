City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male52%
  Female48%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years8%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years21%
  70 to 79 years13%
  80+ years7%
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay2 
  Berrien8 
  Calhoun4 
  Charlevoix3 
  Chippewa1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton5 
  Detroit City5638
  Eaton3 
  Emmet2 
  Genesee34 
  Gladwin2 
  Grand Traverse3 
  Hillsdale1 
  Ingham15 
  Isabella2 
  Jackson6 
  Kalamazoo3 
  Kalkaska1 
  Kent311
  Lapeer1 
  Leelanau1 
  Livingston13 
  Macomb2253
  Manistee1 
  Midland5 
  Monroe12 
  Montcalm1 
  Muskegon3 
  Newaygo2 
  Oakland4284
  Otsego5 
  Ottawa15 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw8 
  St. Clair8 
  Tuscola1 
  Washtenaw503
  Wayne3105
  Wexford1 
  Out of State6 
  Not Reported2 

  Total

1,791

24