CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 more Michiganders tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the state total of cases to 45.
Although that number is growing every day, Whitmer also asked for people to be calm and to not panic as the state prepares for the first Monday where schools will not be open due to the pandemic and many events and gatherings are being cancelled.
"This is about saving lives," Whitmer said of the various executive orders she has signed during the last week. "We know Michiganders are tough and have grit. We will get through this but we have to do our part."
Also on Sunday, District Health Department No. 10 released information about local COVID-19 statistics. In a release by the health department it said a total of 34 people within the 10 county region have been evaluated or tested for COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said of those 34, five had flu or other reasons for not being tested, seven had negative results and the remaining 22 had tests pending at the state lab. Taylor also said Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital have both been actively testing people during the weekend.
Again, if a person feels they are showing symptoms related to COVID-19 or were potentially exposed to the virus, they should contact their primary care provider. For other COVID-19 questions, the health department has set up a way to have those questions answered. The email address is info@dhd10.org.
While things were mostly quiet this weekend, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a joint press conference with state, business and community leaders to discuss the prohibition on large assemblages and events of 250 people or more and alleged cases of price gouging by retailers.
Under the executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.
While there wasn't any new information shared, the press conference was to remain the public and those who operate restaurants and/or bars that they need to adhere to the executive order even in light of the St. Patrick's Day holiday approaching. Nessel also warned that if these establishments fail to adhere to the executive order there will be consequences.
She stressed that the executive order is universal whether if the establishment is a restaurant, bar or casino. While the violation is only a misdemeanor, Nessel said the future consequences can be harsher. That includes possible closure and/or loss of liquor licenses.
"We are not looking to lock people up but that doesn't mean we won't enforce it," she said.
When it came to potential price gouging incident, Nessel said on Sunday Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-8 the enhanced restrictions on price gouging. In the order, it stated, "it has become apparent that some businesses and individuals are selling face masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, paper products, and other products that people might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 at unjustified, exceptionally high prices."
With that in mind, effective at 9 a.m. on March 16 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on April 13 if a person has acquired any product from a retailer, the person must not resell that product in this state at a price that is grossly more than the purchase price at which the person acquired the product. Likewise, a person must not offer for sale or sell any product in this state at a price that is more than 20% higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of March 9 unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market.
During the press conference, it was stated that there have been 75 complaints of price gouging so far including an allegation where one West Michigan retailer was selling individual dust masks for $6.
Nessel added that the current state of emergency is not a time for retailers to think it is a business opportunity.
