|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|1
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|3
|Berrien
|10
|Calhoun
|6
|Charlevoix
|4
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|6
|Detroit City
|705
|12
|Eaton
|3
|Emmet
|2
|Genesee
|46
|Gladwin
|2
|Grand Traverse
|3
|Hillsdale
|2
|Ingham
|18
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|2
|Jackson
|12
|Kalamazoo
|5
|Kalkaska
|2
|Kent
|36
|1
|Lapeer
|1
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|1
|Livingston
|16
|1
|Luce
|1
|Macomb
|281
|7
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|1
|Midland
|6
|Monroe
|18
|Montcalm
|2
|Muskegon
|3
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|543
|10
|Otsego
|6
|Ottawa
|16
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|9
|Sanilac
|2
|St. Clair
|10
|Tuscola
|2
|Van Buren
|2
|Washtenaw
|72
|3
|Wayne
|417
|9
|Wexford
|1
|Out of State
|7
Total
2,295
|43
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51%
|Female
|49%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|8%
|30 to 39 years
|12%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|19%
|60 to 69 years
|21%
|70 to 79 years
|14%
|80+ years
|8%
