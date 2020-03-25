Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay3 
  Berrien10 
  Calhoun6 
  Charlevoix4 
  Chippewa1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton6 
  Detroit City70512
  Eaton3 
  Emmet2 
  Genesee46 
  Gladwin2 
  Grand Traverse3 
  Hillsdale2 
  Ingham18 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella2 
  Jackson12 
  Kalamazoo5 
  Kalkaska2 
  Kent361
  Lapeer1 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee1 
  Livingston161
  Luce1 
  Macomb2817
  Manistee1 
  Marquette1 
  Midland6 
  Monroe18 
  Montcalm2 
  Muskegon3 
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland54310
  Otsego6 
  Ottawa16 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw9 
  Sanilac2 
  St. Clair10 
  Tuscola2 
  Van Buren2 
  Washtenaw723
  Wayne4179
  Wexford1 
  Out of State7 

  Total

2,295

43

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male51%
  Female49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years8%
  30 to 39 years12%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years19%
  60 to 69 years21%
  70 to 79 years14%
  80+ years8%