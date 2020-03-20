CADILLAC — A Wexford County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from District Health Department No. 10.
The local health department was informed late Friday afternoon by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to Jeannine Taylor, District Health Department No. 10's spokesperson.
The MDHHS said the resident of Wexford County who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has a history of domestic travel.
“Our team is right now actively reaching out to the individual,” Taylor told the Cadillac News by phone Friday shortly after 5 p.m.
Taylor said she did not know whether the patient was a Munson Hospital patient.
The Wexford County case is under investigation, Taylor said. The health department is working to learn more about the patient as well as any exposure community members might have had.
The Cadillac News has reached out to Munson Hospital for comment.
