COVID-19 case decline has bottomed out as omicron subvariant spreads through region

CADILLAC — The meteoric descent in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seems to have bottomed out and stabilized into a predictable, consistent pattern in Northern Michigan.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, said pandemic activity has been “pretty stable” in the region lately, likely due to a couple of factors.
For one thing, the region (and U.S. in general) was already hit so hard during the omicron surge that almost everyone either has been infected or vaccinated. Morse said with few viable hosts remaining, the spread of the virus slowed considerably, which could explain why there hasn’t been another spike in cases from the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is making its rounds now throughout the country.
While the subvariant hasn’t led to a surge in Northern Michigan like it has it other parts of the world, Morse said its quiet proliferation could be the reason why new cases and hospitalizations haven’t declined to the rock-bottom levels last seen in summer 2021.
“The tail end of the last surge isn’t coming down any further,” Morse said. “But if we haven’t had (a second spike) yet, we’re probably not going to get one.”
Morse said it’s believed that the subvariant is now the dominant strain of the virus here, and likely leading to more sickness than is being reported. She said that’s because more people are administering at-home tests and not informing local health departments about positive results.
“There is likely a lot more BA.2, just not as many samples,” Morse said.
While Morse was hesitant to make predictions about COVID-19, she said the hope is that the virus is falling into a pattern similar to the flu.
The pattern has cases tending to decline in the warmer months and then pick back up again in the fall and winter — although not nearly to the extent of the previous surges.
If this happens, Morse said it will be easier for health authorities to detect waning vaccine effectiveness and offer seasonal boosters similar to the flu shot.
It’s also possible the virus could mutate itself out of existence, although Morse said this possibility was unlikely.
Requests for primary series vaccine shots have tapered off in the region but Morse said they recently saw a bump in vaccinations as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions received their second booster shot. Morse expects that a second booster would be recommended for the entire population if cases surge again in the fall.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported four COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which is an increase of one patient since last week, and two patients from two weeks ago. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 21 COVID-19 patients, which is three fewer than last week.
From Wednesday of last week to this Wednesday, three area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were three in Wexford, five in Osceola, and five in Missaukee County; there were no new cases reported in Lake County. New case numbers in area counties have fluctuated around this level for several weeks.
On April 4, an additional death from COVID-19 was reported in Missaukee County. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, prior to April 4, the last COVID-19 death confirmed in any area counties occurred on March 10.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 254 deaths.
