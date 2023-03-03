COVID-19 death confirmed in Osceola County

CADILLAC — Osceola County in February reported a confirmed death from COVID-19 — the first the county has seen since October 2022.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the death occurred on Feb. 16. Prior to last month, the county didn’t have a confirmed COVID-19 death since Oct. 30, although two probable deaths have been reported during that period.
No other deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 293 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were two COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, five in Osceola, five in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 14 cases, which is three less than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as it was this time last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 12 patients were reported as of Wednesday, which is an increase of one compared to last week.
Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer of the Munson Healthcare Clinically Integrated Network, said COVID-19 cases have been low the last couple of weeks in this area, as have cases of the flu, although experts warn that the season is not over quite yet.
Earlier this week, the Michigan State Medical Society sent out a press release reminding Michiganders that flu vaccines are still widely available and recommending that all children 6 months and older become vaccinated.
The release comes in light of a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that indicates this season’s flu has been more deadly for children.
According to the CDC, the current flu fatality rate among children is substantially higher in the U.S. compared with the past two seasons. Flu season traditionally runs Oct. 1 to March 31. As of Feb. 24, 115 pediatric deaths have occurred from the flu. In last year’s flu season, there were 44 total. In the season prior, there was only one.
“The flu has claimed far too many lives already, and flu season is not over yet,” said Thomas Veverka, president of the Michigan State Medical Society. “Ensuring your family is vaccinated is the best protection against further devastating losses.”
According to flu surveillance data, the season peaked early with high caseload and hospitalization rates in November 2022, and health experts hoped it would mean a subdued winter for the flu. But with continued winter storms keeping people indoors where viruses thrive, the lack of COVID-19 protections and vaccination rates down 5% in Michigan over this time last year, health providers are wary of what the month of March will bring.
“Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated against the flu,” Veverka said. “If your family is planning to travel for spring break, there is still time to become immunized before vacation. As physicians, we just want to prevent further hospitalizations and fatalities.”
The state’s goal was to have 4 million doses of the flu vaccine administered during the current flu season. As of Feb. 24, there have been 3.1 million doses administered — 77% toward the goal.
