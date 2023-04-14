CADILLAC — A death from COVID-19 recently was confirmed in Wexford County.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county has had a total of 115 confirmed deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic; that is an increase of one death from earlier this month, although it’s difficult to determine from the data when the most recent confirmed death occurred, as it could have been reported as a probable death weeks or months ago.
No other local counties saw an increase in deaths from the disease last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 115 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 56 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 299 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were two new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, three in Osceola, three in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 10 cases.
During the week prior, from March 29 to April 4, there were four cases in Wexford, three in Osceola, two in Missaukee and zero in Lake, totaling nine cases.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, six patients were reported as of Wednesday.
