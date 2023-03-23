COVID-19 death reported March 3 in Wexford

CADILLAC — A death from COVID-19 occurred in Wexford County at the beginning of this month.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county had a confirmed COVID-19 death on March 3.
No other counties have reported deaths from the disease so far this month. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 114 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 55 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 297 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were seven new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, four in Osceola, zero in Missaukee and three in Lake, totaling 14 cases, which is three more than the week prior.
Case numbers have been consistently low this year: area counties haven’t had a combined total of new cases per day above 10 since the end of 2022.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as it was this time last week and the two weeks prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 10 patients were reported as of Wednesday, which is a decrease of one compared to last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.