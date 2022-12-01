CADILLAC — Northern Michigan counties continue to report new deaths from COVID-19, even as confirmed case numbers slow to a trickle in the area.
Since the beginning of the month, a little under five new cases per day were reported in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties. During that same period, two confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a death from COVID-19 occurred in Lake County on Nov. 17; a couple of days earlier, on Nov. 14, Wexford County reported a death from the disease; and on Nov. 2, a probable death was reported in Osceola County.
While the frequency of deaths from COVID-19 in the region has decreased significantly since the end of the omicron wave in February, in the nine months since then, area counties reported an average of about five deaths per month.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 37 in Lake and 90 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 287 deaths.
According to a recent report by Bridge magazine, a disproportionate share of those still dying from COVID-19 across the state are older residents and those who are unvaccinated or are not fully boosted.
Since September, 75% of all COVID-19 deaths have those 70 years old or older — well above the 65.6% of all deaths before 2022.
The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that vaccination can play a substantial role in protecting people. For those 80 years old and older who are not vaccinated, there were an average of 14 deaths per 100,000 people.
For those who were vaccinated but did not have an updated booster, the rate was just under four deaths per 100,000. The rate was zero deaths for those fully vaccinated and boosted.
On Wednesday, the Michigan State Medical Society issued a press release imploring residents to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19, as cases continue to rise among children, placing a strain on the health care system.
“These illnesses are preventable. Approved vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 are readily available to prevent most severe cases of both illnesses,” said Dr. Thomas Veverka, President of the Michigan State Medical Society. “For RSV, which is a common virus that puts young children at risk, prevention includes washing hands frequently, avoiding people who are ill, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and avoiding touching your face.”
In Michigan, influenza-associated hospitalization rates are up week-over-week, with five cases of pediatric hospitalization reported thus far. Nationally, most cumulative influenza-associated hospitalization rates for children (age 0–4 years and 5–17 years) and all ages combined are notably higher compared to the same time periods during previous seasons since 2010–2011, according to the CDC. The state’s goal is to have 4 million doses of the flu vaccine administered during the current flu season. As of Nov. 12, there have been 2.2 million doses administered — 60% toward the goal. Health experts recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up become vaccinated against the flu.
Dr. Rosemary Olivero, Section Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, said it is also worth noting that children and adults may become seriously ill with bacterial pneumonia during or after an illness from influenza.
“Due to this, it is incredibly important that children and at-risk adults (especially the elderly) are up-to-date with their routine vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae, or ‘pneumococcus,’ which is the most common cause of bacterial pneumonia,” Olivero said.
“RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be particularly serious for infants, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. One to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age with RSV infection may need to be hospitalized. RSV is currently driving some of the highest pediatric emergency department inpatient volumes seen at many children’s hospitals at the moment. Several children’s hospitals are well beyond their capacity to care for infants who are seriously ill from RSV.”
