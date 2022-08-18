COVID-19 symptoms have changed over time: fewer coughs now but really bad sore throat

CADILLAC — Not too long ago, coughing fits and a loss of taste were symptoms frequently associated with COVID-19.
Over time, however, as the coronavirus has evolved, so too have the symptoms.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, said coughing and loss of taste have fallen off as typical symptoms of the latest COVID-19 strain, which is a sub-variant of omicron called BA.5.
Today, the top five symptoms associated with COVID-19 are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.
Anecdotally, Morse said sore throat seems to be one of the nastiest symptoms of the latest strain, lasting up to five days and causing considerable discomfort.
“It’s been described as the type of sore throat you’d see with a cold,” said Morse, who added that those suffering from a COVID-induced sore throat can alleviate their symptoms the same why you’d address a sore throat from the cold, including with anti-inflammatory medication, soothing liquids, lozenges, and by avoiding speaking whenever possible.
While dealing with a sore throat is no fun, Morse said the virus’s mutation to be more like the common cold is a good thing, overall.
“It’s still very contagious,” Morse said, “but not overly lethal. Our hope is that this is a good spot for it to stay.”
Part of the shift toward more mild symptoms has to do with the virus evolving to become less lethal in order to more effectively pass from host to host: it’s more difficult for a pathogen to spread if it kills its host too quickly, which is why especially lethal viruses tend to run out of viable hosts and eventually disappear.
Another reason why the disease isn’t causing as many serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths is because virtually everyone either has been exposed to the virus or been vaccinated, Morse said.
Currently, cases in the area remain slightly higher than they were this time last year, which Morse said may be a reflection of the omicron variant’s increased contagiousness, people not taking as many precautions to avoid infection, or a combination of both factors.
The expectation is that there will be a bump in cases heading into fall, although the severity of this increase could depend on several factors, including the possible emergence of another variant, the development of an additional booster, and when that booster is made available to the public (see graphic included with story).
Currently, a fourth booster is recommended for people age 50 and over, although there has not yet been any recommendation issued for the rest of the populace to receive this shot.
Morse said researchers are working on a “bivalent booster,” which would provide protection against both the native strain of the virus and the omicron variant. Morse compared this type of immunization to the seasonal flu shot, which is adjusted each year to target the dominant influenza strain in circulation.
“It’s here to stay,” Morse said. “We’ll just have to continue to adapt to it as it adapts to us.”
During the most recent seven-day period from last Wednesday to this Tuesday, there were 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, 13 in Osceola, 12 in Missaukee and 11 in Lake, totaling 46 confirmed cases. That’s seven more cases than last week. Also during that period, there were 27 probable cases, which is seven more than the week prior.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 30 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is four fewer than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, five patients were reported, which is a decrease of one compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 72 adult non-ICU patients, which is an increase of 14 compared to last week, and nine adult ICU patients, which is an increase of two compared to last week. The hospital system also reported four pediatric ICU patients, which is the same as last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 103 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 50 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 83 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 270 deaths.
