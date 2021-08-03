CADILLAC — Not since the end of spring has the average COVID-19 daily case count been so high in this region.
According to District Health Department No. 10 — which covers Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties — daily COVID cases spiked to 20 on July 31; the last time the region experienced that many cases in one day was May 29.
The number of new cases has been inching up in this area for several weeks. According to data published by the health department on Monday, the region has had an average of 13.4 new cases of COVID every day from July 27 to Aug. 2. The week prior, the average daily case count was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.
All three local counties within District Health Department No. 10 — Wexford, Missaukee and Lake — reported multiple new COVID cases on Monday. Wexford and Lake both had three and Missaukee had two.
The total number of COVID cases in area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,574 in Wexford County, 1,281 in Missaukee County, 603 in Lake County and 1,708 in Osceola County.
Public health officials predicted that the arrival of the delta variant would lead to increased case counts among the unvaccinated portion of the population. So far, the variant has been detected in three cases in Missaukee County.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one new COVID-related hospitalization on July 28 and July 29. Prior to that, they hadn’t reported a single hospitalization since the beginning of July.
Increasing immunization rates in the area remains key to preventing another surge of cases, according to public health officials.
The percentage of fully immunized people in area counties is as follows: 51.1% in Wexford County, 47.6% in Missaukee County, 55.6% in Lake County and 42.4% in Osceola County.
