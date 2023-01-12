COVID case numbers, hospitalizations remain low in area counties

CADILLAC — While COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise in other parts of the country and region, things are still pretty quiet in local counties.
Munson Healthcare recently reported an uptick in hospitalizations from the disease, but at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, only two patients were reported as of Tuesday.
During the last 14 days, the number of new confirmed cases in local counties also remained relatively low: from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, there were eight in Wexford, nine in Osceola, three in Missaukee and five in Lake, totaling 25 cases; and from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, there were eight in Wexford, three in Osceola, one in Missaukee and eight in Lake, totaling 20 cases.
No new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties in the last 14 days.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist with Munson Healthcare, said the latest omicron subvariant has been spreading quickly in the Northeast but has yet to make much of an impact in the Midwest.
While it appears as though the XBB.5. subvariant is more transmissible and able to escape immunity protection than prior subvariants, Ledtke said there is so far no evidence that it causes more serious illness or leads to more deaths.
Ledtke said experts believe that new subvariants will emerge every few months as the virus continues to mutate. While these subvariants may cause ripples in case numbers here and there, Ledtke said they don’t anticipate the types of large surges experienced in the first couple of years of the pandemic; such surges have been dubbed “omicron events” after the last one to have occurred at the beginning of 2022.
It is expected that cases will rise in this area once the subvariant arrives but the surge likely won’t be so large as to impact day-to-day life for most people, Ledtke said.
To protect yourself against the latest subvariants, Ledtke said it’s important to get the bivalent booster shot. If it’s been two months or more (September) since your last booster, you’re eligible for the bivalent booster.
While the bivalent booster does provide some protection, Ledke said that researchers currently are working on universal vaccines that would provide more comprehensive defense against all future mutations of the virus.
The booster is available through District Health Department No. 10, through pharmacies, health care providers and other agencies.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.
