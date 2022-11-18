COVID cases remain consistently low week after week — a far cry from this time last year

CADILLAC — This time last year, Northern Michigan was entering the peak of the delta variant wave and well on its way to seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
What a difference a year makes.
During the seven-day period last year from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, area counties reported a total of 254 new cases. This year during the same period, there were 23 cases in all local counties.
Hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital last year hovered between 14 and 15 patients every day during that period. This year, between one and five patients were reported at the hospital.
Area counties reported 10 deaths last year during that period — four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, one in Lake County and four in Osceola County. This year, no counties reported a death during that period.
So far this holiday season — a time in 2020 and 2021 when case numbers were rising steadily — COVID-19 activity has remained stable.
Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services indicates that new case numbers have remained consistently low since about mid-February in the region and throughout the state.
Munson Healthcare hospitalization numbers show a similar trend, peaking around the holidays last year (at nearly 160 patients throughout the hospital system daily) and settling into a more long-term trend since the end of February (rarely exceeding 40 patients a day throughout the system).
The frequency of deaths from COVID-19 in the region also has decreased significantly since February. During the approximately three months between Nov. 9, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2022, area counties reported 90 deaths from the disease, which is about 30 deaths a month. In the nine months since then, area counties reported 46 deaths, which is about five deaths per month.
