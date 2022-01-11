COVID cases spike in region last week as state positivity rate hits 33%

CADILLAC — One out of every three people tested for COVID in Michigan have the disease, according to the latest data.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said the state positivity rate as of Monday was 33%, which as far as she’s aware is higher than it’s ever been.
Driving the increase in test positivity rates is the arrival of the omicron variant, which has been estimated to be around four times as contagious as delta. Here in Northern Michigan, public health officials have been warning for weeks that the omicron variant will hit the region hard and it seems that impact is starting to be felt.
On Jan. 8, there were more new COVID cases in a single day (349) than any day in the pandemic — with the exception of Nov. 12 (548) — which had a huge uptick partially as a result of a buildup of laboratory test results.
What’s even more concerning is that the actual number of people who have COVID probably is much higher than the numbers show, Morse said, as a result of many not getting tested.
“We’re missing a lot of people,” Morse said. “The general opinion is that omicron is the dominant variant in Michigan now. There are so many people sick.”
While case numbers jumped last week, hospitalizations have remained stable in the region.
As of Monday, there were 13 COVID patients at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, down from a peak of 26 at the end of November.
In the three weeks since Monday, Dec. 20, there have been two deaths reported in Wexford County, three in Missaukee County, two in Lake County, and 11 in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 74 in Wexford, 36 in Missaukee, 28 in Lake, and 65 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 203.
Morse said it appears as though omicron causes less severe health complications than delta and other earlier forms of the virus, although with more people getting sick due to an increase in contagiousness, Morse said the difference in overall patient numbers probably isn’t going to be much and might actually be worse with omicron.
As omicron gathers momentum in Michigan, the influenza virus also has been making its way through the state.
Morse said the flu has been moving steadily northward and during a typical year, peaks in this part of Michigan in February and March.
Last year’s flu season was light as a the result of increased mask usage, capacity limitations at many businesses and partial stay-at-home orders still in effect.
With capacity limits lifted, stay-at-home orders expired, and fewer people wearing masks this year, Morse said flu already is making an appearance in the region and it’s possible that the area could experience dual waves of COVID and flu in the next couple of months.
A recent development that is particularly concerning to Morse is the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten their guidelines for quarantine and isolation length to five days, after which the individual is advised to wear a mask during the next six to 10 days.
Given the already-lax dedication to mask wearing exhibited by many in this region, Morse said she doesn’t think that people will suddenly adhere to the masking guidelines during the six- to 10-day period they’re still technically contagious. She fears the mask-wearing guidance during the six- to 10-day window, which is crucial, will be ignored and lead to more infections.
