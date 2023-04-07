CADILLAC — A confirmed death from COVID-19 was reported in Missaukee County earlier this month.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county had a confirmed COVID-19 death on March 17. Missaukee County has had three confirmed deaths from COVID-19 so far this year, with the other two occurring on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
The only other local county to have reported a death from the disease so far this month is Wexford. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 114 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 56 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 298 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were six new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, two in Osceola, one in Missaukee and one in Lake, totaling 10 cases, which is four fewer than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three inpatients with COVID-19, which is an increase of two compared to last week and the two weeks prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, seven patients were reported as of Wednesday, which is a decrease of three compared to last week.
