CADILLAC — Local emergency rooms, urgent cares and walk-in clinics in recent weeks have become inundated with patients seeking care for several different respiratory ailments.
Officials with Munson Healthcare hosted a virtual press conference on Tuesday to discuss what they’ve been seeing since December.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer with Munson Healthcare, said cases of COVID-19 and influenza have been increasing steadily for about three weeks. Across all Munson Healthcare facilities, the number of flu patients admitted rose from 18 to 55 and the number of COVID-19 patients rose from 38 to 55.
Cases of another respiratory ailment, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), have also been steady during that time, hovering around nine or 10.
Bonnie Kruszka, vice president and chief nursing officer of Ambulatory Services, said from November to December, there was a 17% increase in urgent care and walk-in clinic visits. Kruszka said emergency room visits also have been on the rise, leading to an increase in wait times due to non-medical emergencies.
She said while certain injuries and illness require immediate treatment from emergency specialists, other options exist for non-emergencies.
For the majority of children and adults with COVID-19, influenza and RSV, symptoms can be successfully managed at home, Kruszka said. Fever and pain can be treated with over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen.
Also, it’s often a good idea to talk to your primary care provider as a starting point when you need non-life-threatening care. Same-day appointments, on-call weekend hours and virtual visits may be available, Kruszka said.
If your primary care provider isn’t available, walk-in clinics and urgent care clinics are the next option for troublesome symptoms or injuries that are causing pain or discomfort. Evening and weekend hours are routinely available.
Nefcy said while they’re seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations, it hasn’t significantly impacted hospital operations overall, especially compared to the impact that previous COVID-19 surges had.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.