COVID hospitalizations at Munson Cadillac hovering at 2-3 patients for last several weeks

CADILLAC — It’s a far cry from the peak of the last COVID-19 surge but the handful of people still hospitalized with the disease in Cadillac serve as a painful reminder that the virus is still out there.
In this area, new COVID case numbers began bottoming out around the middle of February, and have remained very low since that time, although the number of hospitalizations reported at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has remained consistent for the last several weeks — around two or three.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which is an increase of one patient since last week. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 24 COVID-19 patients, which is the same as it was last week.
From Wednesday of last week to this Wednesday, two area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were four in Wexford, six in Osceola, two in Missaukee County and one in Lake County.
On April 4, an additional death from COVID-19 was reported in Missaukee County. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, prior to April 4, the last COVID-19 death confirmed in any area counties occurred on March 10.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 254 deaths.
While case numbers have been on the decline in the area for weeks, community transmission levels in Missaukee County continue to be considered “substantial” by the CDC. Transmission level in nearby counties has been downgraded to “moderate.”
