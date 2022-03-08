CADILLAC — All the major metrics used by public health officials to determine the current level of pandemic severity are pointing in the right direction — down.
For several weeks in a row, test positivity rates, overall case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been on the decline in Northern Michigan, according to data reported by local health departments and Munson Healthcare.
According to District Health Department No. 10, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, the average number of cases per day peaked at 350 around the middle of January. From there, cases per day have steadily dropped: they were 190 a week later, 109 a week after that, 64 a week after that, and 42 two weeks ago.
The downward trend was mirrored in area counties, including Wexford, which went from an average of nearly 40 cases a day six weeks ago, to less than three two weeks ago.
As of March 4, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three patients hospitalized with COVID-19; the hospital hasn’t reported so few COVID patients since the beginning of September 2021. Across the entire Munson system, there were 33 COVID patients.
DHD No. 10 reported one additional death from COVID two weeks ago in Wexford County. None were reported in Missaukee or Lake counties. Osceola County also reported several additional deaths during the last couple of weeks.
According to the most up-to-date data available on local health department websites, the death toll from the pandemic in areas counties is 90 in Wexford, 44 in Missaukee, 31 in Lake, and 76 in Osceola.
