CADILLAC — Similar to what has been seen in other parts of the country and world, the omicron variant — while multiple times more contagious than the other strains of the coronavirus — so far hasn’t been as virulent in Northern Michigan.
In the Munson Healthcare region, the 14-day case positivity rate increased to 27.2% this week, inching closer to the statewide average, which declined over the last two weeks — from 32.2% to 27.8% — perhaps an indication that case numbers have plateaued and will be declining in coming weeks. In this region, however, the seven-day average was 28.8% — an indication that the plateau has not been reached.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said during a virtual press conference Tuesday that despite the rising positivity rate and spike in new cases, the number of COVID inpatients they’re admitting has remained stable, which is good news.
“We’re continuing to hold steady,” reiterated Munson Healthcare Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek during the press conference.
Nefcy said lower patient numbers likely has something to do with the three factors — the omicron variant causing less severe illness; vaccination rates increasing in the region; and possibly people taking more precautions such as staying away from loved ones when they’re feeling sick. Nefcy cautioned, however, that the omicron variant has led to peak hospitalization levels in other parts of the country due to the exponential increase in new cases — something that may end up happening here, as well.
One of the trends Munson officials have seen in this area is an increase is breakthrough cases among those not vaccinated. Nefcy said the increase is due to the variant’s resistance to the initial vaccines, which is why they’re highly recommending that people also get a booster, which has been shown to provide the highest level of protection.
Michalek said she has noticed people commenting on Facebook that they don’t plan to get vaccinated, and if infected, would get monoclonal antibody therapy to treat it instead.
This is a bad idea, Nefcy said, because the monoclonal antibodies they’re using for the omicron variant are in extremely short supply. Last week, for instance, Nefcy said they received just 24 doses to cover the entire Munson Healthcare system, which means they’re only able to administer the treatment to those most at risk.
Not to mention that — in the words of Dr. David Gordon, physician chief of cancer services at Munson Healthcare — vaccines are “infinitely better” than monoclonal antibodies at protecting people from developing serious illness.
Also on Tuesday, DHD No. 10 issued a press release to clarify the COVID-19 test result text message system, which has been the subject of some “confusion and skepticism.”
“Many folks have received text notifications from DHD No. 10 regarding their test results, but understandably, people are worried about phishing scams and fraud,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes, “Therefore, we want to clarify the messaging and processes for our texting platform so that individuals feel more comfortable when they get a text from us.”
According to the press release, when individuals go to a testing facility, such as Honu, Walgreen’s, Rite Aid, Meijer, etc., they are usually informed of how to obtain their results after testing. Some facilities may use patient portals, and some may send notification via emails or texts. Each testing facility may utilize a different system for notifying individuals of their results, whether positive or negative.
DHD No. 10’s text notification efforts are only for case investigation when individuals test positive. Results are pulled daily from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, and then DHD No. 10 sends text notifications to those who are positive so that they can complete a survey to aid in case investigation. If testing facilities do not enter results into MDSS, then DHD No. 10 will not be texting them if positive.
Individuals will receive a secure text message on their cell phone that reads as follows: “You have a secure message from (Staff Name, Phone Number) at DHD#10. Enter the DOB of self or child who tested. To view or reply, tap here:”
There is a link below the message that the individual must click which will take them to a secure site where they will be prompted to enter the date of birth of the individual tested in order to receive the secure message. The secure message is a chat function where you can chat with DHD No. 10 officials about the results, as well as view links to education materials and the link to their case investigation survey.
For individuals that do not complete the case investigation survey, they will likely receive a follow-up text message asking them to do so.
“These case investigations are important part of identifying outbreaks, as well as where we need to allocate resources, so the more case investigation being done, the better” said Hughes.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD No. 10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. You do not need to be a resident to get tested at any of these clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares, and your primary health care provider’s office. You can also find testing in neighboring counties on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) site: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_ 104699_104714-554722--,00.html.
DHD No. 10 does not supply COVID-19 at-home tests; however, test kits are available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand is high. You can also get at-home tests through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) here: https://www.covidtests.gov/. If you have a positive COVID-19 at-home test kit, please report it here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898
For questions on COVID-19, call them at (231) 305-8675, or email them at covid@dhd10.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.