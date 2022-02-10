COVID numbers, hospitalizations 'going in right direction' after hitting omicron plateau

CADILLAC — Things are starting to look up (or down, depending on your point of view), when it comes to the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Northern Michigan.
“A slow but steady decline,” said Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy in regard to case positivity rates and new case numbers. “We’re certainly trending in the right direction.”
Statewide, the 14-day positivity rate is 22.9% and the seven-day rate is 19.8%. This lower seven-day rate is an indication that numbers are on the decline, Nefcy said. Regionally, the rate of decline is less — a 14-day average of 25.5% compared to a seven-day average of 24.1% — but the fact that it’s lower is still good news, Nefcy said.
Within District Health Department No. 10, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, case positivity rates decreased from 27% at the end of January to 24.6% on Feb. 3.
The number of hospitalizations from COVID also has been dropping. As of Tuesday, 71 patients were reported hospitalized within the Munson Healthcare system, including seven at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Nefcy said stable hospitalization rates in the face of rising COVID-19 case numbers with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron likely is the result of the variant’s lower virulence compared to the earlier strains of the virus, in addition to relatively high vaccination rates.
She added, however, that hospitalization numbers remain high overall, about as high as the peaks of the first and second big waves in the area but down significantly from the peak of the delta wave last fall.
With case rates and hospitalizations on the decline, Nefcy said they’ve been discussing the eventual move from Pandemic Response Level Red to Pandemic Response Level Orange — a transition that could come with a relaxation of visitor policies and other hospital protocols.
Before that happens, however, Nefcy said a few data benchmarks need to be met, including case positivity rates in the region falling below 20% and new cases each week falling below 200. Currently, Nefcy said they’re “well above that.”
Nefcy added that hospitalizations and reports of COVID-19 deaths tend to lag behind other metrics, so it’s possible that hospitalizations and deaths will rise well after case numbers and rates begin to fall.
