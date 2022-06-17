COVID numbers in region remain steady; death confirmed in Osceola June 4

CADILLAC — New COVID-19 case numbers have remained at the same slightly elevated level for the last couple of weeks.
From last Wednesday to this Wednesday, there were 19 confirmed cases in Wexford, 16 in Osceola, seven in Missaukee, and eight in Lake, totaling 50 confirmed cases. That’s four fewer cases than the week before.
Also during that period, there were 20 probable cases, which is 13 fewer than the week before.
Starting at the end of April, daily cases in the region have been ranging near or above double digits, which is a slight increase compared to the several weeks after the omicron surge, when daily numbers remained consistently in the low single digits.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 32 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is three more than last week, although at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the number of patients remained the same as it has for the last couple of weeks — three.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Thursday reported 59 adult non-ICU patients, which is 12 more than last week. The hospital also reported three pediatric hospitalization, including one in the intensive care unit, along with four adult ICU patients.
No deaths were reported in area counties last week but on June 4, one was confirmed in Osceola County. On June 1, a probable death also was reported in Osceola.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 47 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 258 deaths.
While the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level has remained “Low” in area counties for some time, a number of adjacent counties have “High” levels, including Grand Traverse, Manistee and Kalkaska. Residents in those counties are advised to wear masks indoors in public places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.