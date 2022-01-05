TRAVERSE CITY — After a slight decrease during the holidays in the number of cases of COVID-19, Munson Healthcare staff said Tuesday there is an upward trend happening during a weekly COVID-19 update.
The nearly hour-long talk ranged from increased cases over the past week, the prevalence of the omicron variant, other illnesses and testing.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said system-wide staff is seeing both the delta and omicron variants within the regain but to say the exact percentage of each is difficult. While she said it is 100% here, whatever numbers are being reported regarding the omicron variant are at least 10 days behind what the reality is.
Nefcy said the state takes about 10% of the positive tests and sequences them for variants, including omicron. The process is time-consuming and costly, and it takes at least 10 days to do.
“Whatever we have (in data) is behind the reality. I believe it (omicron) is here in northern Michigan,” she said. “We haven’t had the specifics for the counties in northern Michigan, but it is here and it is spreading quickly.”
As of Tuesday, Nefcy said the Munson network had 76 COVID hospitalizations. Of that total, Nefcy said 12 were vaccinated and 64 were unvaccinated. She also said 32 of the total were in intensive care.
Of the patients in intensive care, 30 were unvaccinated. Nefcy also said 13 of those 32 were on ventilators and all 13 were not vaccinated.
As if the increase in COVID cases wasn’t enough, Nefcy said flu cases also are starting to show up and in the southern part of the state hospitalization rates for the flu are rising.
Munson Healthcare Infectious Disease Pharmacist Dr. Nick Torney said new oral COVID antivirals, including the Pfizer and Merck pills are available. He said both are for the treatment of mild and moderate symptom COVID-19 patients. He also said both are for outpatient treatment.
The Pfizer pill is for patients 12 and older, while the Merck pill is for patients 18 and older. They both also must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms and the treatment duration is for five days. Finally, Torney said due to potential issues with other drug interactions, both the Pfizer and Merck pills are only to be used if prescribed.
Although the supply of both the Pfizer and Merck pills currently is limited, Torney said that is expected to change. While that is another tool in the fight against COVID-19, Torney stressed prevention and vaccination are key.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said.
When it comes to testing, Nefcy said the PCR tests and, in particular, those used by Munson Healthcare facilities and doctors will detect the omicron variant. She said PCR tests tend to be more accurate in identifying if a person has COVID when compared to rapid tests.
She also said when it comes to home tests, going to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website will provide a list of the brands that work better. Nefcy also stressed that people need to be careful, whether it is masks or home tests when buying items online.
Nefcy said while ordering online may not be as reliable as one might want, getting items like masks and home tests from a pharmacy are vetted and should be considered reliable.
Nefcy said more people are getting sick right now and it isn’t just COVID. The flu season is in full swing and it is cold and cough season. While a person might not have COVID, Nefcy said if they are experiencing any of the symptoms, they should get tested as they are trying to temper the spread of the coronavirus.
As for those who talk about natural immunity, Nefcy stressed that it is safer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 than to have it because there is no way to predict how severe it will be for an unvaccinated or if there will be any long-term impacts.
