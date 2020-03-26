City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the "Other" category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.

Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 - Last Updated 3/25/2020 13:00
  Lab TypeNegative TestsPositive TestsTotal Specimens Tested
  Commercial71330744
  Hospital329618665261
  Public Health25415573104
  Grand Total655024539109

Notes:

This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 

Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.

Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male51%
  Female49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years7%
  30 to 39 years12%
  40 to 49 years16%
  50 to 59 years19%
  60 to 69 years21%
  70 to 79 years15%
  80+ years8%
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay4 
  Berrien11 
  Calhoun7 
  Cass1 
  Charlevoix4 
  Clare1 
  Clinton7 
  Detroit City85115
  Eaton4 
  Emmet2 
  Genesee631
  Gladwin2 
  Grand Traverse3 
  Hillsdale5 
  Ingham22 
  Ionia2 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella3 
  Jackson17 
  Kalamazoo10 
  Kalkaska2 
  Kent411
  Lapeer3 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee5 
  Livingston211
  Macomb34711
  Manistee1 
  Marquette1 
  Mecosta11
  Midland6 
  Missaukee1 
  Monroe21 
  Montcalm3 
  Muskegon3 
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland66815
  Oceana1 
  Ogemaw1 
  Otsego7 
  Ottawa18 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw10 
  Sanilac1 
  Shiawassee1 
  St. Clair13 
  Tuscola21
  Van Buren2 
  Washtenaw923
  Wayne53811
  Wexford1 
  Other13 
  Out of State7 

  Total

2,856

60