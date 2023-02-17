Daily COVID-19 cases have remained under 10 in all area counties since beginning of year

CADILLAC — Area counties so far this year haven’t reported much COVID-19 activity, especially compared to this time last year.
Since the beginning of January, the combined total of confirmed cases in Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties has remained under 10 a day.
Compare that to the same period last year, when daily cases in area counties on some days neared 100.
During the last seven-day period, there were five cases in Wexford County, four in Osceola, two in Missaukee and one in Lake, totaling 12 cases, which is three fewer than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two inpatients, which is a decrease of two compared to this time last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 11 patients were reported as of Wednesday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties last week. It’s been several weeks since any deaths have been reported in Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties, although Wexford County reported three in January.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 292 deaths.
