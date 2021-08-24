Data indicates 57% increase in new COVID cases week after week in Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Week after week, the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in this area continues to rise at a steady clip.
Data published by District Health Department No. 10 on Monday showed the region had an average of 43 new cases of COVID every day from Aug. 17-23. The week prior, the average daily case count was 27; the week prior to that, it was 20; the week prior to that, it was 13.4; the week prior to that, it was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.
That’s an average increase in daily positive cases of 57% every week for the last six weeks in a row.
Along with that uptick in cases has come an increase in hospitalizations caused by COVID: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported five hospitalizations in a single day last week, which is the first time since late May that as many people were treated in a single day from COVID.
According to the health department, which covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties, the region is in the midst of a third surge of COVID-19 cases following a lull in cases from early June through late July.
All four local counties — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola — reported new COVID cases over the weekend. Wexford and Missaukee both had five, Lake had eight and Osceola had 16.
The total number of COVID cases in area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,612 in Wexford County, 1,299 in Missaukee County, 636 in Lake County and 1,767 in Osceola County.
COVID-19 case summaries from last week in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties showed instances of infections originating from social gatherings, mass outdoor gatherings, household contact, and recent travel.
Public health officials have been saying for weeks that the COVID-19 delta variant likely is already fairly widespread in this region and last week, Wexford County reported its first two cases of the variant. A couple of weeks earlier, three cases of the variant were reported in Missaukee County.
The delta variant is much more contagious than the original coronavirus and is believed to lead to more hospitalizations and serious complications.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease consultant for Munson Healthcare, said during a recent press conference that the key to preventing future variants from forming — including ones potentially more lethal than delta — is to increase vaccination rates in the population; that’s because the virus spreads more easily through unvaccinated people, Ledtke said, giving it a better chance to mutate into fitter and fitter forms.
Ledtke said people who are unvaccinated comprise 90% of new cases and more than 95% of hospitalizations and serious illness from COVID, which is proof that vaccines remain very effective, even against the delta variant.
The percentage of fully immunized people in area counties is as follows: 52.1% in Wexford County, 48.4% in Missaukee County, 56.8% in Lake County and 40.9% in Osceola County.
The last death from COVID-19 reported in this area was on July 21 in Lake County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 43 people in Wexford County, 19 people in Missaukee County, 16 people in Lake County and 31 people in Osceola County have died from COVID-19.
