CADILLAC — A death from COVID-19 was reported in Osceola County on Oct. 16, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
During the last two weeks, no other local county reported a death from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 36 in Lake and 86 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 281 deaths.
During the seven-day period from Oct. 12 to this Oct. 18, there were nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, six in Osceola, nine in Missaukee and six in Lake, totaling 30 confirmed cases, which is the same number as the week prior. During the seven-day period from Oct. 19 to this Tuesday, there were 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, five in Osceola, four in Missaukee and seven in Lake, totaling 39 confirmed cases, which is nine more than the week prior.
Also during the period from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, there were 26 probable cases in area counties, which is 14 fewer than the week prior; and during the period from Oct. 19 to this Tuesday, there were 15 probable cases, which is 11 fewer than the week prior.
As of Tuesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two COVID-19 patients, which is the same as it was two weeks ago. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 27 patients were reported, which is a decrease of two compared to two weeks ago.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 86 patients, which is 10 fewer than two weeks ago. That total includes eight adult ICU patients, which is one fewer than the week prior. The hospital system also reported four pediatric non-ICU patients, and one pediatric ICU patient.
