CADILLAC — A startling number was released by District Health Department No. 10 regarding the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 — 426.
That number is the percentage increase in COVID-19 cases the health department has experienced over the last two months in its 10-county region. As of Aug. 24, the health department also reported an average positivity rate of 11.2%. DHD No. 10 reported nearly all counties across the jurisdiction are now identified as meeting the definition of substantial or high transmission levels as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
The Delta variant is now the predominant variant of concern in Michigan and every incident infection should be considered as such, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. On Aug. 25, DHD No. 10 confirmed there have been 24 confirmed Delta variant cases reported in the 10-county jurisdiction, and it is likely there are additional unidentified cases.
“There continues to be evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant by decreasing the severity of illness and risk of death for those who do become infected with COVID-19,” DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell said.
Powell also said as of Aug. 17, 52.7% or 114,654 of DHD No. 10 residents have fully completed their vaccination series. Of those, 0.28% resulted in a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
A breakthrough case is defined as an individual who has completed the primary series of an FDA-authorized vaccine, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen on a specimen collected on or after 14 days after the final dose of vaccine, and has not tested positive by PCR or antigen in the 45 days before the most recent positive PCR or antigen test.
She also said that nearly 95% of hospitalizations and 89% of deaths that occurred in our jurisdiction from Feb. 17 — when our first breakthrough case was reported — to August 17, were among those who were not fully vaccinated.
Dr. Jennifer Morse said the health department also is recommending when the community transmission is substantial or high to wear a mask indoors or at large outdoor gatherings. Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
While there is no mandate in place, Morse said the health department is recommending mask-wearing staff and students in all K-12 schools. She also said while DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes has the authority to write a mandate for mask-wearing, there currently are no plans to do that.
“There is a lot of opposition to something like that. I have encouraged and I advised schools to have the requirement for masks as they have the authority to do that,” she said. “If rates go up and schools start closing due to COVID rates, we will have to re-evaluate, but at this point, there is no plan to write a public order.”
As for where we are at with this current surge, Morse said unlike the surge this past spring where Michigan was first and one of the worst-hit, this surge has Michigan about a month behind other states. She said Michigan is basically at the beginning of this current surge.
“Modeling shows that hospitalizations should peak in October. We have about 1.5 months before we peak,” she said.
With vaccinations plateauing locally and people not wearing masks, Morse said it is hard to know what exactly will happen during the next several weeks. The hope is that the natural immunity that was built up in individuals from the spring surge coupled with those who have been vaccinated will mean this surge won’t be as bad as those previously.To reduce the risk of becoming infected or spreading COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the CDC recommends all people, whether fully vaccinated or not, in areas of substantial or high transmission should:
• Wear a mask in public indoor settings.
• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Get tested three to five days following known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure.
• If eligible, get vaccinated.
