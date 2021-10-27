DHD No. 10 medical director: vaccines for 5-11 year olds could have 'tremendous impact'

CADILLAC — Vaccinating the youngest members of society may have huge implications for the protection of everyone else.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, which cover Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, said during a virtual press conference Tuesday that approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds could have a “tremendous impact” on the pandemic’s severity in Northern Michigan.
Morse said while there’s been considerable debate about whether or not it’s necessary to vaccinate young people, who aren’t nearly as affected by the virus as older people, for the sake of herd immunity, it is.
That’s because young people from around 9 to 19 years old have the highest case positivity rate of any age group in this region, and often are the source of spread to others in their households, including elderly relatives and those with underlying health problems.
“They serve as a breeding ground ... and transmission vehicle for COVID,” Morse said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to expedite the ordering and distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccinations.
“Today, we’re taking action to keep our kids safe from COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “The Michigan-made Pfizer vaccine is safe, effective, free, and expected to be approved for Michiganders between 5 and 11 years old. This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season. My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines. Parents should sign up to protect their kids.”
Based on data provided by Pfizer, the vaccine was shown to be nearly 91% effective during the trial at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 in the age group.
In extremely rare cases, Morse said young males can develop inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after being administered one of the mRNA vaccines but she added that getting sick from COVID poses a much higher risk.
“Vaccinating kids and teens against COVID will protect their health, allow them to re-engage more safely in activities they’ve missed out on this past year, and protect more vulnerable classmates and family members,” said Dr. Matthew Hornik, DO, President of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians. “Pediatricians are the immunization experts, remain at the forefront of care for children, and pediatricians are available to discuss questions and concerns with the families they know and trust.”
Contingent on FDA approval and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Morse said they’ll hopefully be able to start administering the vaccine to 5-11 year olds within the next two weeks.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer with Munson Healthcare, said they’ve noticed a slight uptick during the last week in pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome. With only 10 pediatric beds available across the state right now, Nefcy said the increase is concerning and they’re keeping an eye on it.
Anecdotally speaking, Nefcy and Morse said the delta variant seems to have affected younger people more seriously than the native virus, leading to more hospitalizations and deaths in those 30-45 years old.
“It’s at least equally (deadly), if not slightly worse,” Nefcy said. “But we’re still in the middle of this and it’s hard to pull that data out right now.”
With the 14-day average case positivity rate in this region at 17.2%, which is 5.9% higher than the state average, Nefcy said demand for monoclonal antibody therapy is extremely high right now and they’ve had to start triaging patients who receive the treatment.
One of the reasons this treatment is in short supply is because there have been a number of medical facility closures as a result of staffing issues and Munson is one of the only providers left in the region that offers it, Nefcy said.
Staff shortages may get even worse if a large number of Munson employees leave as a result of the vaccine mandate that goes into effect in November but Nefcy said based on what they’re seeing at other institutions, they don’t believe that will happen at Munson.
“They did not see large numbers leave,” said Nefcy, who added that the health care industry already has seen a massive exodus of employees as a result of the pandemic, much like many other industries.
“It’s been a very difficult 18 months,” Nefcy said. “The pandemic highlighted things for a lot of people ... it’s the same reason you have to wait longer to be served at a restaurant.”
Case positivity in this region has been high for some time but Nefcy said in recent days it’s been stabilizing. While it’s too early to say for sure if this is the beginning of a downward trend, Nefcy commented that it’s good news that case numbers seem to have leveled out, at least momentarily.
Booster shots now are recommended for at-risk groups and others that work in fields that carry a high risk of exposure.
Morse said there aren’t many studies on the efficacy of one booster shot over another and added they all effectively boost immunity. She said deciding which booster brand to choose largely is a matter of personal preference and perhaps something a person may want to discuss further with their doctor.
