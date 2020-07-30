MERRITT -- A visitor to Merritt Speedway on July 25 has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the Health Department to caution visitors to the racetrack to self monitor through Aug. 10.
District Health Department No. 10 issued a statement Thursday evening saying an asymptomatic person went to the track on July 25 and later tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27.
If you attended the track on July 25 the Health Department is saying you should self-monitor for 14 days through Aug. 10. Anyone self-monitoring should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell, the Health stated. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
While the Health Department will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic, the Health Department said. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.
