CADILLAC — Two of Spectrum Healthcare's employees spoke today about being among the first Michiganders to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
In a call with reporters, Spectrum President and CEO Tina Freese Decker announced that the healthcare administration had administered its first doses at 12:04 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Front-line and nursing home workers are in the first phase of the vaccine roll-out.
Dr. Marc McClelland, a pulmonologist who has been caring for COVID-19 patients, said he feels fine and that his arm is not sore.
Yvette Kamana, an ICU nurse, said she had initially been skeptical about the vaccine but has become more optimistic and volunteered to be among the first to be vaccinated.
"The more we get vaccinated . . . the more we can get out there and get some people back to work get restaurants open and children back to school," Kamana said.
Dr. McClelland said he wasn't nervous to receive the vaccine.
"I'm really not the first," Dr. McClelland said. "Many, many thousands have gone before me in the clinical trials."
Spectrum Healthcare said they are expecting more shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine throughout the week. Additionally, the healthcare system has been guaranteed a shipment in three weeks.
That is when Dr. McClelland and Nurse Kamana will receive their second doses of the vaccine.
In the Pfizer studies, antibodies started after about a week.
"But that protection is really quite unreliable," said Russell Lampen, DO and division chief of infectious disease, Spectrum Health West Michigan. "There certainly still is the possibility you could develop a COVID infection after receiving the first dose, even though there may be some protection in that that window period."
After the second dose, protection is 95% or greater, Lampen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.