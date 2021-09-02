Doctors, nurses from 21 health systems across state plead for people to get vaccinated

CADILLAC — Fearing that the current COVID-19 surge could lead to a fourth wave later this year, medical leaders from 21 hospital systems in Michigan signed an open letter to residents pleading with some urgency for people to get vaccinated.
Leaders from both local hospital systems — Christine Nefcy and Joseph Santangelo from Munson, and Joshua Kooistra and Shawn Ulreich from Spectrum — signed the letter.
Other hospital systems to sign on to the letter include Ascension Health, Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Beaumont Health, Bronson Healthcare, Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital, Covenant HealthCare, Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health System, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Mackinac Straits Health System, McLaren Health Care, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, MidMichigan Health, OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group, ProMedica Health, Sparrow Health Systems, Trinity Health Michigan, University of Michigan Health and VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.
“Chief medical officers and chief nursing officers across the state are coming together because we cannot stand to see any more preventable deaths,” said Dr. Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, chief clinical officer at Trinity Health Michigan. “Vaccination is proving to be our best path out of the pandemic, and (we) now have a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine that can prevent serious illness and death. As leaders of health care teams that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, we are asking that Michigan residents get vaccinated to stop putting patients, health care workers and their neighbors at risk.”
“Thousands of nurses across the state, working inside emergency rooms to intensive care units, are being called on once again to care for rising numbers of COVID-infected patients,” said Barbara Rossmann, chief nursing officer at Henry Ford Health System. “Stopping this surge is within our control, which is why we’re coming together to urge unvaccinated Michiganders to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe, and it is effective.”
To read the entire open letter, check out the sidebar with this story.
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also renewed their calls for residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.
“We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and (the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together.”
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices provides advice and guidance to the director of the CDC regarding use of vaccines and related agents for control of vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
According to MDHHS data, from January to July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths.
To locate a vaccination site, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
