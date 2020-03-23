CADILLAC — Hold off on sewing surgical masks.
An expected shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 has crafty folks scrambling to gather the supplies they need to sew and donate surgical masks.
“I’ve had quite a few people coming in and getting stuff to make them," said Misty Barnett, owner of Get Crafty in Evart.
Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center ordered supplies so customers can sew surgical masks but has put the plans on pause.
That's because there's one problem with the idea of a home-sewn fabric mask — we don't know if they'll work.
“I would hold off still,” said Dr. Alicia Elmore, a family practice physician who works in Cadillac. “We really don’t know that a piece of cloth fiber will filter out the microscopic droplets."
Julie Dunkel, owner of Northern Hearth, said she was looking for better information, too.
“I want to make sure that what we can sew together will be sufficient for the needs of the hospital," Dunkel said.
But sewists might not have long to wait.
Dr. Elmore said on Monday afternoon that she expected the CDC would have more guidance on the effectiveness of cloth masks and improvised personal protective equipment within a week and a half.
If you've already sewn some surgical masks Dr. Elmore suggests holding onto the masks until the CDC's guidance comes out.
She doesn't recommend handmade surgical masks for personal use because it may give people false confidence.
You could sew them just for fun, of course.
Many people are looking for sewing projects, Dunkel and Barnett said.
People can get depressed when they're locked in the house, after all.
"A lot of these women need projects to do," Dunkel said — something besides cleaning and watching "depression T.V."
"People gotta have something to do to get them through the next three weeks," said Barnett, who planned to keep her store, Get Crafty in Evart, open later Monday evening than usual to accommodate customers who are trying to purchase supplies before the midnight shut-down.
For Northern Hearth Quilting and Sewing Center in Cadillac, its website and online store may be its saving grace.
Dunkel said she wrote an email to customers asking them to help her keep her store in business during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I had the best week I’ve had online last week since I went online,” Dunkel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.